Estate Collections Astound In Everard Three-Day Sale

Review by Kiersten Busch

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions & Appraisals closed out October with a three-day sale, Southern Estates and Collections, which was conducted October 29-31.

Session one featured a Bridgehampton, N.Y., folk art collection, a selection of American art and fine and decorative art from various southern estates. Leading session one, and the entire three-day sale, was an engraving with hand-colored aquatint of a canvas backed duck by ornithologist John James Audubon. The 1836 engraving came from the Havell Edition of his well-known full color body of work The Birds of America, which, according to the auction catalog, “is largely regarded as one of the most significant works of ornithology.” Encased in a matted frame, it flew to $27,500, exceeding its $1/2,000 estimate by more than 13 times.

A Nineteenth Century federal inlaid cherrywood secretary from Kentucky closed its doors for $21,250, the second highest price of session one, and the fourth highest of sale as a whole. Formerly the property of Charles D. Daniel, Jr, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., the secretary had a swan’s neck pediment and scrolling vine inlay on its chamfered sides.

“Woof,” an oil on board by Viktor IV, otherwise known as Walter Karl Gluck, barked to $20,000, the third highest price of session one. Completed in 1965, the work, painted on found wood, depicted dogs in a landscape. It was signed “V4 24011 1965” on its front and marked “V4, 259, 26 XII 1965” on its back; the painting also sported a Lefebre Gallery (New York City) label verso as well. It had additional provenance to Jane Tucker-Radley, from whom it was consigned.

Session two featured silver, jewelry, watches, fine and decorative art and Asian art, including items from the Ira and Nancy T. Koger estate. A box of nine Chinese ink cakes that earned $22,500, the second highest price of the session. Each of the nine cakes had writing on their backs and were decorated with various scenes, some with figures and others depicting landscapes. They were housed in a fitted case.

Also from the Koger estate was a Japanese apothecary vase, which finished at more than 20 times its $300/500 estimate, realizing $10,625. The vase was decorated with birds and flowering branches; it was also marked “IC” on its underside, which was located inside of a wreath design.

The highest price of session two belonged to a pair of 51-inch-tall Chinese lidded jars made from spinach jade. Consigned from a private collector in Georgia, the pair had bases carved with female figures and lids decorated with elephant carvings. They closed their lids for $25,000, far exceeding their $2,5/4,000 estimate.

Rounding out the top three best-selling lots of session two was a Patek Philippe Calatrava men’s wristwatch in 18K yellow gold, which ticked to $16,250. The circa 1990s watch was consigned from a private collection in Savannah and weighed 60 grams in total. It had a circular brushed sigma dial with applied gold markers and a brown leather strap with a Patek Philippe buckle. The lot also included the watch’s original box, which was stamped with international assay marks such as “750” and “PPCo.”

Session three, which was conducted on Halloween, featured property from the collection of Bob Herron (Savannah, Boston and Paris), along with fine and decorative art, luxury fashion, Latin American art, ancient and ethnographic art, books and manuscripts and other lots from various Southern estates and collections. Leading the day was a large set of St Louis crystal and gilt glasses that had provenance to the estate of Enrique Arias in Alachua, Fla. Comprised of items such as tumblers, stemmed water glasses, red and white wine glasses, sweet wine glasses, cordials, champagne flutes, low balls, berry bowls, a pair of decanters, a handled pitcher and an ice bucket with a “St Louis Cristal France” label, the set was made up of approximately 121 pieces. The group crossed the block for $8,750, which exceeded its $4/6,000 estimate.

The only antique book to finish in the highest priced lots of session three was an 1831 copy of Mary W. Shelley’s Frankenstein: Or The Modern Day Prometheus (London: Henry Colburn and Richard Bentley), which flipped its way to $8,750. This revised and corrected edition came with a new introduction by the author and had two frontis page illustrations. It was consigned from a private collection in Savannah.

Sculpture in session three was led by a pair of snake candlesticks by Massachusetts native Jude McKie, which slithered to $7,500. The pair of bronze sculptures were completed in 2009 and were numbered “2/9” on their bases. The stylized scrolled snakes’ mouths acted as the candle opening. They were purchased by the consignor at Gallery Naga, circa 2005-06. According to the gallery’s website, McKie’s work “is infused with a lively awareness of modernist and contemporary art and also with the design aesthetic of Indigenous cultures throughout the world.”

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 912-231-1376 or www.everard.com.