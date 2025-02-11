Estate Americana & Primitives Are Hyde Park’s Focus

Review by Kiersten Busch

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Hyde Park Country Auctions offered 444 lots from the Asa and Jean Beckwith estate (Pleasant Valley, N.Y.) as well as other partial estates throughout the Hudson Valley area and the state of Connecticut in its January 26 Country Americana & Primitive Sale.

A portrait of local importance by Ammi Phillips led the day, barking to $23,750 against a $5/10,000 estimate. The oil on canvas depicted George W. Beckwith (1814-1881), a “local farmer who cultivated ornamental fruit trees as well as dairy operation,” according to catalog notes. The circa 1850 work, housed in a gilt gesso frame, also depicted Beckwith’s dog, an unusual inclusion for Phillips, who usually only painted children with their pets. The painting remained in the family after its completion, eventually passed down to the estate of Asa and Jean Beckwith, from which it was consigned to the sale.

A portrait of George Beckwith’s daughter, Sarah Beckwith, who passed away in 1862 at age 12, sold for just above its $500-$1,000 estimate at $1,375. In Phillips’ portrayal of the young girl, done circa 1860, she was wearing a pink dress and holding a rose in her left hand.

Fine art continued to excel, when an oil on canvas winter landscape by Arthur James Emery Powell chilled to $3,250. The circa 1930 work had the title “Bronx River Parkway / Viaduct At…” on its reverse; the rest of the title was illegible. It depicted “the arched parkway over a stream with a lady standing on a wooden bridge over the stream” with a parked car in the background, according to catalog notes. Housed in its original hand-made painted frame, the painting also had provenance to the estate of Asa and Jean Beckwith.

Folk art was popular with bidders, commanding several top prices in the sale. Surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate to make $8,750 was an American folk art hollow-cut silhouette attributed to the Puffy Sleeve artist. The early Nineteenth Century watercolor featured a portrait of a lady in a yellow dress holding a flower, which was housed in a period lemon gold frame, most likely made by Ezra Wood (Massachusetts, 1798-1841).

A circa 1970 folk art cat and mouse whirligig with its original paint ($1,375) and a small stoneware jug marked “E. Triaett / Druggist / Poughkeepsie” ($1,625) also attracted bidders’ attention.

A surprising fourth-place finish went to a pictorial Persian carpet, most likely from the early to mid Nineteenth Century, possibly earlier, which rolled out a $2,750 finish. The carpet had a hunting scene design, Arabic inscription and very tight weaving, which made it reminiscent of classical Safavid period hunting scene carpets, according to catalog notes. It had provenance to a local Clinton Corners, N.Y., collection, where it was found in the rafters of the consignor’s home; it had been passed down through the family.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 845-471-5660 or www.hpcountryauctions.com.