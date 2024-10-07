Ernier Barnes’ Shootaround Scores Big Points For Abell

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — A dynamic composition by Ernie Eugene Barnes, Jr (1938-2009) that captured the action of basketball through an athletic, lithe figure, “Shootaround” was one of the top sellers in Abell Auctions’ October 5-6 Prestigious Estates and Fine Art auction. Measuring 39-7/8 by 21½ inches in its original frame and coming to auction from the estate of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, the composition soared past its $100/200,000 estimate and slam-dunked at $262,500, including buyer’s premium. Purchased by a California buyer, it will be included in the Ernie Barnes Catalog Raisonné and was a highlights of the 667-lot sale, which was more than 92 percent sold. Watch for a more complete auction review in an upcoming issue.