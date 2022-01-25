English Creamware Teapot Goes Green In Stair’s Sale Of Sayman Collection

HUDSON, N.Y. — A total of 254 lots comprising the private collection of Dr Wynn A. Sayman and Dr Elizabeth F. Sayman crossed the block at Stair Galleries on January 19. An English polychromed creamware “Green Tea” teapot and cover stole the show, bringing $12,800, including buyer’s premium. It sold to a US private collector and there was competition with the UK trade as well. The unmarked teapot measured 5¾ by 8¼ by 4½ inches. The Saymans of Richmond, Mass., were well-respected physicians, parents and community members, as well as English ceramics collectors. In 1980, they began Wynn A. Sayman Antiques specializing in Eighteenth Century English ceramics and traveled across the United States to antiques shows to promote the business. The name became well known in ceramics circles as a guarantee of quality and connoisseurship. “The sale was a nice surprise,” said Lauren Anderson, Stair’s director of expositions sales, who curated the auction. “It was a nice testament to their collecting and we saw both trade and private interest.”

A full report of the sale will follow.