End Of Summer Bliss With Milton Avery At August Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota Estate Auction presented two days of fine and decorative arts auctions on August 24 and 25. Day one featured a Chiura Obata color woodcut, a lifetime collection of estate jewelry, art glass sculptures and more while day two’s focus was on important fine art, antiques and silver. Leading both days, and in keeping with the unofficial last days of summer, was Milton Avery’s (1885-1965) pastel, “Beach Loungers,” which surpassed its high estimate to finish at $48,640, including buyer’s premium. “We were very happy with the results,” said the firm’s Mia McDermott. “There was a lot of interest prior to auction time. We started at an internet bid of $14,500 and it climbed all the way up! It ended up selling to an in-house bidder.” Depicting two women lounging on a golden beach with umbrellas at the edge of the ocean in the background, the pastel came loaded with provenance and included a note on the reverse; it was signed, dated and authenticated by his daughter, the coexecutor of the Milton Avery estate: “This pastel was done by my father in the late 30s – March Avery Cavanaugh 10/2/69.”

More on this and other highlights from the sale will appear in a later review.