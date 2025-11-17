 Empire-Style Bed Leads Roberts Collection At Kaminski - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Empire-Style Bed Leads Roberts Collection At Kaminski

Published: November 17, 2025

BEVERLY, MASS. — On November 15, Kaminski Auctions offered 565 lots of fine art, period antiques and other items from the collection of American businesswoman and entrepreneur Lucille Roberts, who founded the Lucille Roberts chain of health clubs. Sourced directly from Roberts’ Woolworth Mansion, in New York City, the selections were led by an Empire-style ormolu-mounted mahogany and acajou moucheté wood bed, which comfortably surpassed its $5/10,000 estimate at $23,750 with premium. The bed’s headboard was surmounted by a spread-winged eagle set above a palmette and anthemia-cast frieze flanked by Egyptian bust-headed uprights. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
