DÜSSELDORF — Hargesheimer Auction celebrated its 10 year anniversary on September 23 with its Jubilee sale. Topping the day was an exquisite watercolor on Japanese paper, by the German Expressionist artist Emil Nolde (1867–1956), “Fire Lily and Bell Flower,” that far exceeded its $23,500 reserve price to sell at $217,765, including the buyer’s premium. (Prices were converted from euros to US dollars at the time of writing.) Several other works of art also achieved strong prices in the three-day auction; there will be a full review of the auction in a future issue. For further information, www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de or +49 (0) 211 – 30 200 116.