Emil Carlsen Still Life Brings Lively Price For Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — On the first day of Kaminski’s June estates auction, June 15-16, an oil on canvas painting by Emil Carlsen (American, 1848-1932), “Still Life with Bottle and Tureen,” circa 1889, topped the sale, selling for a twice-high-estimate $10,000. Signed lower left, the 29-by-36-inch work depicting said vessels on a table surrounded by fruit is registered with the Emil Carlsen archives and comes from the corporate collection of Roman Bronze Works. The overall sale over two days dispersed an extensive collection of Chinese scrolls, paintings and porcelains from various collectors, as well as a selection of estate jewelry and a single-owner collection of baseball and sports memorabilia. More highlights will be presented in a later review.