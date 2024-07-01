Emil Carlsen Landscape Brings $30,000, Tops Thomaston Place Sale

THOMASTON, MAINE — The three-day Summer Splendor auction at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery, June 28-30, included jewelry, paintings, American furniture, Brother Thomas pottery, Asian antiques, scrimshaw and much more, but it was an impressionist landscape, “Beechwoods,” by Soren Emil Carlsen (Danish American, 1853-1932) that led the sale, earning $30,000. It was followed closely by an 18K gold Tiffany & Co., goblet that topped off at $26,400. The sale featured more than 150 items from the Deer Isle, Maine, estate of singer/songwriter Dan Fogelberg, including numerous Native American objects. Ten items earned five figure prices, with active bidding in the gallery and on the phone lines. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.