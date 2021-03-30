Elizabeth K. Millard, 96, Antiques Dealer

ALLENTOWN, PENN. – Elizabeth K. “Lisa” Millard died at the age of 96 on March 22, surrounded by her loving family at Country Meadows Assisted Living in Allentown, Penn., where she lived.

Together with her husband Joe, Lisa operated Fireside Antiques in Pluckemin, N.J., and later E. Millard Antiques in the Stoudt’s Black Angus Antiques Mall in Adamstown, Penn.

Lisa and Joe began Fireside Antiques in 1959, and operated it as a full-time business from their red colonial 1752 home in the village of Pluckemin. The Millards specialized in fine early American furniture, iron and pewter. Lisa and Joe also managed several well-known antiques shows, including the Far Hills Antique Show in New Jersey and the Downingtown Antique Show in Pennsylvania, as well as other large shows.

In 1980, Lisa and Joe moved to Ephrata, Penn., and operated E. Millard Antiques, which Lisa continued to operate after Joe died in 1994 until she retired at the age of 90 in 2015.

Lisa absolutely loved the antiques business, the thrill of the hunt and the sale, and was known and loved by many dealers and customers. Lisa and Joe traveled from Maine to Virginia, visiting shops, auctions and shows in search of fine furniture, and interesting iron and pewter.

Lisa came from a long line of business owners tracing back to the turn of the century where horse and wagon was the mode of selling wares of her grandfather in her hometown of Straubing, Germany. She was the daughter of Katharina Voggenthaler and Franz Ettl. She lived through World War II in Germany and her stories of survival and heroism to help others came to life each time she told them. She was a consummate storyteller. She came to America in 1947 at the age of 22, after marrying Joe, who was an American officer in Germany. Lisa was a born salesperson and surprised Joe by securing a job on her first day in America. She also carried her keen sense of humor and youthful spirit even into her recent years.

Family was everything to Lisa, and she is survived by her close and loving family, daughters Jody L. Millard of Allentown, and Sandra K. Millard and her husband Thomas A. Bainbridge of West Grove, Penn. They all shared a love of antiques and enjoyed time together, including many family celebrations. She was predeceased by her brother Franz Ettl who was a dentist in Unterwossen, Germany. The family is also eternally grateful for the wonderful support of her physician, Dr Jon Brndjar and the love and caring of the outstanding staff of Country Meadows in Allentown, as well as Lehigh Valley Hospice.

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Health Network, PO Box 1833, Allentown, PA 18105-1833. Please note HOSPICE in the memo line. You may also donate online at lvhn.org/give.