DALLAS – Elizabeth B. Gertz died peacefully on August 16 at The Tradition in Dallas.

Born in Millwood, Ga., the only child of the late William and Gladys Boone, Betty married Melvin H. (Bud) Gertz in Dallas, and she was a resident of Dallas for the rest of her life. Over the years Bud and Betty also maintained residences in New York City, Guam, Hong Kong and Hawaii. Bud was the love of her life and he preceded her in death in 1983.

In 1979, at Bud’s suggestion, Betty opened East & Orient Company and she said the store immediately took root in her mind. Betty credited Stanley Marcus, a friend of Bud’s, with mentoring her, and early on, East & Orient became known for its outstanding collection of art and antiques and it was a salon for book signings and lectures. At a 1984 Christie’s auction in Amsterdam, Betty acquired her prized blue and white Ming porcelain, part of the Hatcher collection. Betty and her good friends, Axel Vervoordt of Belgium and the late David Howard of London, bought a substantial percentage of the 17,000 pieces offered. It was to the surprise and delight of her friends that Betty set her dining table with Ming porcelain.

She was the consummate entertainer and welcomed all into her home, whether a meal from the Mansion or her own homemade peach ice cream.

In addition to her business, Betty was involved with numerous charitable organizations and she was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her beloved grandson Richard Tyler Gertz preceded her death. Betty is survived by her children Glen L. Gertz, Paige E. Gertz and Lindsay G. Morren, daughter-in-law Claire Gertz, son-in-law Brian Morren and grandson Marshal Gertz.

Loved by many, Betty will be missed. The family will arrange a memorial service at an appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Donate Life America, SPCA of Texas, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the charity of your choice.