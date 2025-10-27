Elephant Jardiniere Lumbers Into Strawser Lead - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 27, 2025
WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Between October 15 and 25, Michael Strawser conducted six sales, in which a staggering 2,760 lots were sold in a broad range of antiques and decorative arts categories. Earning the top price of $8,800 with premium, and selling to a private collector, was a Delphin Massier elephant floor jardiniere. Made circa 1880 and standing 30½ inches tall, it was naturalistically-modeled with a ceremonial hexagonal howdah with tasseled blanket; it sold during Strawser Auction Group’s Majolica auction on October 18. More highlights from that and other auctions will be discussed in an upcoming issue.
Ralph Fontaine Bidders Come To The Table For Wallace Flatware
October 27, 2025
Bonhams Bidders Take A Page From‘The American Crisis’
October 27, 2025
Peony Lamp Lights Up Heritage’s Early 20th Century Sale
October 27, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036