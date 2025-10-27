 Elephant Jardiniere Lumbers Into Strawser Lead - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 27, 2025

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Between October 15 and 25, Michael Strawser conducted six sales, in which a staggering 2,760 lots were sold in a broad range of antiques and decorative arts categories. Earning the top price of $8,800 with premium, and selling to a private collector, was a Delphin Massier elephant floor jardiniere. Made circa 1880 and standing 30½ inches tall, it was naturalistically-modeled with a ceremonial hexagonal howdah with tasseled blanket; it sold during Strawser Auction Group’s Majolica auction on October 18. More highlights from that and other auctions will be discussed in an upcoming issue.



   
