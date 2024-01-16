Elegant Decor Highlights Woody Auctions’ 2024 Opener

Review by Carly Timpson; Photos Courtesy Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — With a 99 percent sell-through rate in their first sale of the year, Woody Auctions’ 2024 is off to a strong start. The January 6 sale offered 447 lots, most of which originated from a private collection in Denver, Colo., while other lots came from collections from Kansas and Indiana. The collection featured a large assortment of porcelain and glass with both practical and decorative purposes. In total, the sale brought $96,804.

Leading the pack was a “Longchamp B” hood ornament by René Lalique. Measuring 5 inches tall and 6½ inches wide, the clear frosted glass horse head was in good condition with no noticeable chips, cracks or repairs. Stenciled markers at the base of the horse’s neck read “R. Lalique” and “France.” The circa 1920s mascot’s original metal fitting securely mounts the piece to a walnut display pedestal. A New York buyer rode off with the horse for $7,200.

Earning $5,400 was a Haviland platter, titled “Fish—The Shad” in an 1879 publication by Haviland, as seen as a reprint in Margaret Brown Klapthor’s book Official White House China. This platter, made for the public in 1880, was based on the 1879 state dinner service commissioned by President Rutherford B. Hayes from Haviland & Co., Limoges, France. According to The White House Historical Association, American artist Theodore Russell Davis designed 130 distinct decorations representing flora and fauna native to North America for the 562-piece service. The central hand-painted shad fish is accentuated by impeccable folded napkin corners and gold netting highlights. True to the state dinner service the dish is modeled after, the rear of the platter has the presidential seal and emblem, as well as the Haviland Limoges stamp, designer Theodore Davis’ signature and a blue patent mark.

The unexpected third-highest finish of the day was that of a Hunter Arms Company presentation trophy by Lenox. The 8-inch-tall porcelain vase has a hand-painted portrait of a spaniel hunting dog on one side, signed “C. Baker,” and Gothic-style script that reads “Hunter Arms Company / First Prize” on the other. The script and the rim of the vase are decorated with gold leaf and the underside of the vase was stamped with Lenox’s 1906-30 green wreath mark. A collector out of Virginia won the trophy for $3,300.

A single turquoise cut stemmed wine glass by J. Hoare in the Croesus pattern was claimed at $2,700 by a California bidder. The brilliant cut glass, turquoise cut to clear cut had a clear stem and base, which was ray-cut. The Croesus pattern, cut mainly during the 1890s, was one of the company’s most expensive and recognizable patterns.

Exceeding its $750-$1,500 estimate, a Pickard punch set went out at $2,160. The pedestal punch bowl, measuring 10½ by 12 inches, is decorated with the Deserted Garden pattern and signed by the artist, “Nessy.” With gold gilt details fully covering the bowl’s interior, around the rim, the pedestal and the two large handles, the set was completed by six matching golden pedestal cups signed “Vokral.”

Two glass lots shared the price of $1,920. The first, a period-cut glass decanter attributed to Stevens & Williams, was estimated at $400/800. The second was a red cut to clear American brilliant glass dinner bell with a similarly low estimate. The 10-inch-tall decanter was amethyst cut to clear and had an engraved floral design with twisted zipper-cut highlights. The vessel’s collar and stopper were sterling silver with molded floral decorations. The red glass bell, at 5½ inches tall, had a diamond-cut button handle and fan motif around the bell body. The bell had no flaws minus some minor expected rusting to the clapper’s metal chain.

Rounding out the top eight lots was a set of cordial glasses, possibly Stevens & Williams or Val St Lambert. Each of the six brilliant period cut cordials is cobalt cut to yellow cut to clear, with yellow engraved floral designs. The set sold to an Ohio buyer for $1,680.

Woody Auction will have another automated online-only auction on February 17. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.