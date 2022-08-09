Eldred’s Whale Of A Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — There were exciting times on the water during Eldred’s two-session Marine Sale, conducted on August 4 and 5. The prize of both auctions was an exceptional scrimshaw whale’s tooth by the “vignette artist” of the Nineteenth Century. At 6¾ inches in length, the tooth was almost as wide, providing a broad expanse for the anonymous scrimshander’s work. The whaling scene, although jarring to some modern viewers, was magnificently rendered and showed five boats in pursuit of sperm whales. In addition to the main action, there was also a detail panel showing an enlarged boat with sailors cheering on their crewmates in the hunt. The tooth achieved $106,250, well within its $90/120,000 estimate. More on the bounties of these two sessions in an upcoming issue.