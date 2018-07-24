Eldred’s Makes Waves With Scrimshaw

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Eldred’s was king of the high seas on July 19 and 20 as its big summer marine auction took in $3,158,400, including premium. Scrimshaw from the Kobacker and Schmitt collections led the way. Topping all was this scrimshawed whale’s tooth with polychrome decoration, attributed to the Naval Monument engraver. Estimated at $20/30,000, the tooth went to Massachusetts dealer Andrew Jacobson for $396,000. One side, shown, of this War of 1812 example depicts the American war ship Hornet blockading the British ship Citoyenne at the port of Salvador, Brazil. The reverse shows the US squadron under sail in 1815, identifying each ship by name. Watch for a complete review of Eldred’s marine sale in a coming issue.