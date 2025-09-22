Eldred’s Leverages Lever Landscape In September Market - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A view of The Pond in New York City’s Central Park, by Hayley Lever (American, 1876-1958), brought the highest price in Eldred’s three-day, 665-lot September Market, September 17-19. The 10-by-12-inch canvas, in a 19-by-21-inch giltwood frame, had provenance to Christie’s East, New York City (October 2000), Heritage Auctions (November 2012) and a private collection in Rhode Island and had additionally been exhibited at the Bernard Black Gallery in New York City in 1967. Estimated at $5/7,000, it traded at $9,600, including buyer’s premium. Look in an upcoming issue for additional sale highlights.