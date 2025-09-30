Eldred’s Has Strong Mid-Level Market Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — All manner of mid-level art and objects were on offer at Eldred’s from September 17-19, in which the Cape Cod firm presented its September Market. Nearly 90 percent of the offerings gaveled down successfully, to buyers both local and farther afield. With 322 registered bidders who were bidding in-house (absentee, on the phone or in the room) or were successful online bidders, the auction achieved $390,000 with an 85 percent sell-through rate.

“There was a healthy mix of existing and new customers — there were at least 54 who bought with us for the first time. The bidder pool may have leaned a little more toward local customers, but we still had buyers from all over the US and a handful from overseas,” commented Cheryl Stewart, Eldred’s head of marketing. “I was happy to see the number of new or newer clients bidding during the second session, which was almost entirely scrimshaw and whaling material. The estimates were certainly at a lower average price point than our Marine Sales, so collectors at all levels participated.”

English, Continental and Asian fine and decorative art, Export, marine art, Oriental rugs, sporting art, contemporary art and design were on tap the first day, in a 223-lot session. After opening to a series of canes and some Chinese export objects, a Napoleonic prisoner-of-war model of the Neptune sailed to a strong early finish, realizing $5,760 from an unidentified online buyer. “Despite the damage, everyone who saw this remarked on what an exceptional POW model this is. It was one of the most hotly contested items in the sale, with online and phone competition,” Stewart said.

Towards the end of the day, the highest price of the day — $8,960 from an Ohio online bidder — was achieved by Alexander Warshawsky’s (American, 1887-1945) “Tabletop Still Life,” an oil on canvas composition measuring 20 by 16 inches in a silver-gilt frame that measured 28 by 23 inches. It had been painted in 1914.

Also on the leaderboard on the first day were “The Bead Stringers,” a circa 1880 etching and drypoint by James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903) that nearly reached its high estimate ($4,800) and two watercolors and gouaches on paper of America’s Cup illustrations by Charles Edward Dixon (1872-1934) that more than quadrupled expectations ($3,328).

The focus on the second day was a bit narrower, with just scrimshaw and whaling, but there was still good diversity and choice in the 210 lots. A violin with scrimshaw whalebone mounts that dated to the Nineteenth Century and offered in “as found” condition at $300/500 went to a trade buyer on the phone for more than a song: $4,160.

A Twentieth Century Nantucket basket purse by Stephen Gibbs that featured a carved sperm whale on its lid had a damaged clasp mount but that did not deter a determined online trade buyer from chasing it to $3,328 from a $600/900 estimate.

A portrait of a sea captain, purportedly of Captain Ebeneezer Linnell of Orleans (Mass.) that is a copy of a portrait of the captain that is in the Snow Library in Orleans all but quadrupled its high estimate and will be going to a new home for $2,304 while a double-barb iron for a shoulder gun, made by R. Brown of New London, Conn., shot to $2,304.

More than 230 lots of early documents, paintings, furniture, Americana, maritime art, collectibles and Cape Cod art brought up the end of the three-day sale. Landscapes were favored among bidders with several in the session’s top ranks. Achieving the highest price of the day — and of the three day event at $9,600 — was Hayley Lever’s (1876-1958) “The Pond, Central Park, New York,” a small (10-by-12-inch) oil on canvas composition that had provenance to a 1967 New York City gallery exhibition and two previous auctions. It is headed to a new home in Virginia, successfully won online.

“New England Surf” followed closely behind in price, gaveling down for $8,960 and selling to a trade buyer online. Coming to auction from a Cape Cod estate, the 30-by-40-inch oil on canvas composition was ensconced in a Newcomb Macklin frame and had been handled by Grand Central Art Galleries in New York City.

An expansive river landscape attributed to the American School that was sold to benefit the Provincetown Art Association and Museum featured a side-wheeler and was thought to depict the Chain Bridge. A price of $6,080 was recorded for the 20-by-27-inch oil on canvas.

Cecil Jay (1884-1954) was the widow of American artist George Hitchcock; her “The Miniature” depicted a young woman shown in profile, looking intently at a miniature portrait in her hand. Painted in 1913, it fell a little short of expectations, making $5,760 against an estimate of $8/12,000.

Eldred’s will have a Painting Pop-Up sale on October 9, a Multiples + Works on Paper auction on October 23 followed by Japanese prints and paintings on October 24 and Modern Art + Design on November 5.

