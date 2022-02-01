Eldred’s Gets Flurry Of Bids For Snow Scene

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Days before a Nor’easter walloped New England, Eldred’s bidders fought for “Snow Scene” by Isaac (Itshak) Holtz (Poland/America, 1925-2018), which brought $21,250 against an estimate of $3/5,000. The artist’s New York City scenes do exceptionally well, said Josh Eldred, president of the firm, and he surmised some bidders were able to identify the exact locale. From a private collection in Connecticut, it sold to an online bidder. The painting was not the top seller in Eldred’s January 27 Painting and Fine Art Sale; that honor went to a 1936 untitled abstract in yellows, grays and browns by Charles Green Shaw (New York, 1892-1974), which was estimated at $2/3,000 and sold to a phone bidder for $22,500.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a sale recap will follow in a future issue.