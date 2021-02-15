Eldred’s Bidders Say ‘Yay!’ To Yeats

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – A lot of two framed works by Jack Butler Yeats (Ireland, 1871-1957) led Eldred’s February 11 Winter Market Auction, bringing $5,312 from an international buyer bidding online. The lot, which featured a hand colored Cuala press print titled “The New Ballad Singer,” and his handwritten 1921 poem, “Through Winter Time We Call on Spring…” came from a Provincetown, Mass., estate and had been estimated at $200/300.

Yeats, an expressionist painter, was also interested in theater and literature. He was the brother of writer W.B. Yeats and a close friend of Samuel Beckett. Interestingly, he holds the distinction of being Ireland’s first Olympic medalist following the creation of the Irish Free State, winning a silver medal in the arts and culture portion of the 1924 Games.

The sale of approximately 475 lots was more than 91 percent sold; a review of the sale will follow in a future issue.