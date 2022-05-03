Eldred’s Asian Art Auction Is A Marathon Success

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Over the weekend of April 27-29, Eldred’s held a three-session auction of almost a thousand Asian works of fine art, decorative art and antique personal affects. There were a few surprises among the top lots each day, with all the highest bids coming in on lots that far exceeded their estimates. The winner of the first session was a Chinese orange and white porcelain bowl, decorated by two dragons chasing a fiery pearl, which sold for over ten times its $400/600 estimate at $7,500 (shown here).The top lot of the third session, an Edward Farmer jade-mounted sterling silver vermeil humidor, was similarly exponential and sold for $11,250. Yet the highest selling lot overall came from the second session; a Chinese imperial yellow porcelain oversize altar bell-footed candlestick, mounted as a table lamp, sold for $33,750 ($5/7,000). All three of these lots came from a private Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., collection and include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more in-depth report to follow.