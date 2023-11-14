‘El Filo’ By Luis Jimenez In First Place At Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s 2023 Signature sale on November 11 included more than 400 lots exemplifying the Best of the West, such as Albert Bierstadt, Frederic Remington, E.I. Couse, Luis Jimenez and many others. It was Jimenez’s (1940-2006) “El Filo,” from his “Cycle” series, that got bidding pumped and led the day at $115,900, including buyer’s premium. His preferred medium was fiberglass, creating large-scale fiberglass sculptures, appropriating an automotive medium for “fine art” purposes. This work, 28 by 47 by 84 inches, where a Botero-esque cyclist and cycle merge in cast fiberglass and automotive paint, exemplifies that sensibility. In his childhood, Jimenez apprenticed at his father’s neon-sign studio. He went on to study art and architecture at the University of Texas. A follow-on review will present more highlights from this sale.