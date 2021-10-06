Eighteenth Century View Of Venice Brings $48,000 At Kaminski

IPSWICH, MASS. — Frank Kaminski’s onsite sale October 2-3 had a superb assortment of paintings, fine silver, Oriental rugs, European furniture and much more. All came from estates of wealthy collectors and quality was uniformly high. Leading the sale, which was held on the grounds of Waldingfield, home of Donald Curiale and his husband, the late by Arthur J. Finkelstein, a prominent conservative political consultant, was a painting of Venice, described as an “Eighteenth Century work in the manner of Canaletto (1697-1768).” It depicted a canal with several canal boats, boatmen, buildings and numerous figures. It brought the top price of the sale, finishing at $48,000, far above the estimate. A signed Tiffany lamp with a poppy shade realized $31,200. A large, heavy Gorham Martele seven piece, .958 silver tea set, earned $25,200 and there was much more, such as a good cigar store Indian, which for years welcomed diners to Anthony’s Pier Four restaurant in Boston, that finished at $18,000. A full report will follow.