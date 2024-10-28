Eighteenth Century Portrait Leads For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Standing out among 535 lots in Doyle’s American Paintings & Prints and American Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts auctions on October 23-24 was Charles Willson Peale’s (American, 1741-1827) “Portrait of William Littleton Murray.” The oil on canvas portrait was signed and dated “Ch WPeale / painted 1790” to the lower left corner. The work has been documented in literature relating to the artist, including in Charles Coleman Sellers’ 1952 Portraits and Miniatures by Charles Willson Peale. Measuring 40 by 30¾ inches framed, the portrait found a buyer for $337,500, including the buyer’s premium. More results will be highlighted in a future issue.