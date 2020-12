Eighteenth Century Platinum & Diamond Tiara Proves Royal At Akiba

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – An Eighteenth Century old mine cut diamond tiara in platinum rose above its $2,000 high estimate to sell for $12,000 in Akiba Antiques’ December 22 sale. The auction house noted that the work was likely European and featured a braided design, decorated with a series of old mine cut diamonds, old quartz cut stones and other synthetic stones. It was unmarked and weighed 95 grams.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.