Eighteenth Century Italian Bust Heads Amero’s Autumn Auction

Published: November 25, 2024
SARASOTA, FLA. — Amero Auctions’ November 17 Autumn Treasures Auction presented nearly 540 lots of antiques, fine art, jewelry, silver, furniture, militaria and Native American objects. Achieving the sale’s highest price of $60,000 with buyer’s premium, exceeding its $35/45,000 estimate, was an Eighteenth Century carved marble bust by Bartolomeo Cavaceppi (Italian, 1716-1799). Signed “Bartolomeus Cavaceppi Rom. Fecit” to the rear, the auction catalog noted that this woman may have been Diana the Huntress and, measuring 24¾ inches high in total, the bust was on a round marble plinth. Additional details regarding the auction will be in a later issue.
November 25, 2024
November 25, 2024
November 25, 2024
