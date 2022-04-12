Eighteenth Century Highland Backsword No Outlander For Bruneau

CRANSTON, R.I. — A rare Scottish backsword, issued to Fraser’s Second Highland Battalion for their raising at the onset of the French and Indian War, was the top lot in Bruneau & Co’s April 9 Spring Historic Arms & Militaria Auction from the collection of Erik Goldstein on April 9. Backswords issued to the company are among the most important combat-used edged weapons of that conflict; only a few are known today. Measuring 37-5/8 inches long overall, the piece had an iron basket hilt and was estimated at $3/4,000. It slashed its estimate to pieces, finishing at $39,200 and selling to an American private collector of French and Indian War artifacts who was bidding on the phone.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.