Eighteenth Century Chinese Robe Reveals Its Value In Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – An Eighteenth Century Chinese midnight-blue silk embroidered robe revealed its value in Kodner Galleries’ July 1 estate jewelry, silver, art and collections sale, ignoring its $600/800 to sew up a final price of $3,780, including internet buyer’s premium. Decorated with crane and butterfly medallions, floral patterns with scrolling sea and a rainbow bottom, the robe was 53½ inches long. Ignored, too, were some condition issues; the shoulder tops and neck were torn and shredded, some button holes were gone and the robe’s interior silk was stained. A follow-on review will discuss additional sale highlights.