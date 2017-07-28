Edward Thomas ‘Ed’ Hylan, 72, Antiques Dealer

SOUTHBURY, CONN. – Edward Thomas “Ed” Hylan, 72, of Southbury, formerly of Newtown, Conn., died peacefully July 27 after a long illness. He was born on September 30, 1944, in Stamford, Conn., son of Gerda (Lindgren) Hylan and Arthur James Hylan Sr.

He worked for Bridgeport Insulated Wire as a foreman for more than 40 years and began a second career in 1975 with his beloved wife, Sheila, as they turned their love and passion for antiques into a business known as Red House Antiques in Newtown. It was there that they also made roots and raised their family before moving to Southbury in 1996. Starting in 1975 and continuing for the next 35 years, they traveled from Lancaster, Penn., to Nantucket, Mass., buying, refinishing and selling antique furniture, specializing in primitive pre-1800s furniture. They soon became experts in this area as their dreams took them on a journey of a lifetime.

Hylan also had a passion for animals and nature, as shown for his love of his three Yorkshire terriers that would frequently join him and Sheila on their journeys.

He was a loving husband and father, and he touched many lives along the way, including his extended antiques family.

His wife Sheila (Mayors) Hylan, and all of her family in the United Kingdom; son Paul Desmarais and wife Carol of Somers, N.Y.; daughter Leisa of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; brother Fred Hylan and wife Virginia of Lake Placid, Fla.; and many nephews and nieces survive him.

His parents, brother Arthur Hylan Jr and sister Linda Marsh predeceased him.

A private ceremony was conducted in Ed Hylan’s honor in Southbury on July 31.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org.