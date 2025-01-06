Edward Clark Painting Earns $55,800, Tops John McInnis’s Three-Day Sale

AMESBURY, MASS. — The first day of John McInnis Auctioneers’ three-day sale, January 3-5, was devoted to paintings and produced the highest price of the sale. A large (6 by 4 feet) abstract oil on canvas, painted in 1959 by Ed Clark (American, 1926-2019), sold to Newburyport, Mass., dealer Peter Clarke for $55,800. The second day included one of the most unusual items we have ever written about: a weathered piece of clapboard siding from the Adams house in West Cambridge, Mass., with a well-documented bullet hole fired by the British Army on April 19, 1775. It sold for $31,000 to an internet bidder. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow.