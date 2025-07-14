Edmonson Sculpture Carves Win For Case - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Spanning two days, June 12 and 13, was Case Auctions’ 2025 Summer Fine Art & Antiques auction, which exceeded its high estimate by 25 percent and had a sell-through rate of 98 percent. The 1,176 lots offered featured items from various Southern estates, as well as objects deaccessioned from the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the Arkansas Museum of Art and the Hunter Museum of Art. Leading both days was William Edmonson’s (Tennessee, 1874-1951) “Mother and Child,” a carved limestone sculpture which rocketed past its $60/70,000 estimate to earn $244,000, including buyer’s premium. Depicting a woman balancing a child on one hip and carrying a pocketbook in the other hand, the sculpture was previously illustrated in Visions in Stone: The Sculpture of William Edmonson by Edmond Fuller (University of Pittsburgh Press, 1973). Additional highlights from both days will be featured in an upcoming issue.