Edmondson’s ‘Critter’ Hops To $123,000 At Case

KNOXVILLE, TENN. – A bidder paid $123,000 for a 12-3/8-inch-tall “Critter” sculpture by William Edmondson (American, 1874-1951) in Case Antiques’ July 24 sale. The work features an animal of carved limestone in a sitting position. It relates to two other Edmondson “Critters” sold by Case, one offered in 2011 and another sold last year that brought $66,000. It came to sale from a private Southern collection.

Watch for a full review on the auction in a future issue.