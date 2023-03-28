Edgefield Stoneware Face Jug With New York History A Butterscotch Discovery - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEDFORD VILLAGE, N.Y. — Leading Butterscotch Auction Gallery’s March 26 auction was a 7½-inch-tall alkaline glazed face jug that had descended in the Tappan, N.Y., family of Martha Buell Plum Munn (1856-1926). The jug had been discovered in the family’s attic and was attributed to the Edgefield District of South Carolina, circa 1845-65; it is one of relatively few such face jugs to have an early history of ownership in the North. It sold for $57,500, including buyer’s premium, to Woodbury, Conn., dealer David Schorsch, who told Antiques and The Arts Weekly he bought it for stock but has already sold it. For more information, www.butterscotchauction.com or 914-764-4609.