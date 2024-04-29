Edgar Burroughs Sale Led By Son’s Sabre Tooth Tiger Sculpture

DALLAS — On April 25, Heritage Auctions sold 122 lots in a sale titled The World of Edgar Rice Burroughs Featuring his Personal Property, which included rare books. Stalking the highest result of the day at $8,750 was a bronze sculpture of a sabre tooth tiger by Burrough’s son, John Coleman Burroughs (American, 1913-1979). An inscription on its base read, “To my father with the greatest love and admiration, John Coleman Burroughs, December 1934.” It was the highest price in a sale that generated $365,094 overall. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; more from this sale to follow in a future issue.