Edgar Burroughs Sale Led By Son’s Sabre Tooth Tiger Sculpture

Published: April 29, 2024
DALLAS — On April 25, Heritage Auctions sold 122 lots in a sale titled The World of Edgar Rice Burroughs Featuring his Personal Property, which included rare books. Stalking the highest result of the day at $8,750 was a bronze sculpture of a sabre tooth tiger by Burrough’s son, John Coleman Burroughs (American, 1913-1979). An inscription on its base read, “To my father with the greatest love and admiration, John Coleman Burroughs, December 1934.” It was the highest price in a sale that generated $365,094 overall. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; more from this sale to follow in a future issue.
Rolex Watch Earns Top Spot For Amelia Jeffers
April 29, 2024
Tiffany Acorn Lamp Drops A High Price For Nye
April 29, 2024
Crowell Duck Flies To $480,000 For Guyette & Deeter
April 29, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036