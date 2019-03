BILLINGSHURST, WEST SUSSEX, UK — Summers Place Auctions’ sale on March 12 saw ice age animals compete with historic cold war symbols with strong bidding in the auction room and on the phones. The highlight of the sealed bid portion of the sale was the historic gates which used to be part of the 5th Earl of Warwick’s wife’s estate—the famous Easton Lodge Gates and Entranceway selling for a total of $104,171. A full review of the sale will be in a future issue. For further information, 01403 331331 or www.summersplaceauctions.com.