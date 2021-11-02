Early Zelda Video Game Achieves Legendary Price At Heritage

DALLAS — A rare, sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda Wata 8.0 [NES TM, No Rev-A, First Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA video game drew more than two dozen bids before finishing at $705,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Video Games Signature Auction on October 29-31. The copy was discovered by a consignor after the exceptional results of a Heritage Auction in July that sent collectors poring over their own collections. This copy is from the rarest and most desired variant of the game — the true first production. “Many collectors have considered this variant practically unattainable. While it is no secret that sealed, first-production copies other than this one are known to exist, each one is carefully tucked away in a private collection,” Heritage Auctions Video Games managing director Valarie McLeckie said. “Since the emergence of this copy, the interest understandably has been sky-high. Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda franchise is among the most significant in video games.” The three-day sale realized a total of $8.179 million. For information, www.ha.com.