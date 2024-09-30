Early Wooden Trade Sign Stars In Hudson Valley Auctioneers Sale

BEACON, N.Y. — “As expected, this was a very good sale, and attendance and participation were excellent,” said Theo DeHaas, Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ sales manager, regarding the September 23 sale of art and folk art from the Alfred Selnick estate. Top lot was a Nineteenth Century millinery trade sign, double sided and star shaped, made of painted-wood with gilt letters proclaiming, “Millinery And Fancy Goods,” which sold for $42,000, including the buyer’s premium. The sale was devoted to American portraits and paintings, folk art and signs from the Selnick estate. Selnick began his working career in a contractor’s office, followed by an eight-year stint with an architectural-engineering firm. His interest in collecting folk art began in the late 1960s after meeting Phyliss Solomon, who had become a volunteer at the American Folk Art Museum in New York City and had begun collecting American portraiture. Their home and adjoining gallery on a mountainside in Hillsdale, designed by Selnick, displayed both of their collections. This auction combined both collections, offering a cataloged sale of artwork, folk art and signage, followed by an uncataloged session of various other items. A further report will discuss additional notable highlights.