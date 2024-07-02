Early Telephones Among The Stars At White’s Auction

Review by W.A. Demers

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Whites’ Auction has been making a market in early telephones and communications items and that was again the case on June 23, when what is known as a long-distance wall set transmitter went to the top of the sale, finishing at $11,430. Consisting of a japanned metal case with nickel-plated cap and arm, this American Bell telephone, with patent dates of 1878-1886, truly was your grandfather’s (or great-grandfather’s) telephone. It also featured a hard rubber mouthpiece, measured 11½ inches long by 6½ inches wide and weighed 6 pounds. A gentleman on the floor bidding for his client prevailed. There were many other early telephones and related parts, totaling $98,803, according to Katherine Black, co-owner of the firm. John White, her husband and co-owner, said the sale totaled $299,500 with a 98 percent sell-through rate and participation by bidders from nine countries.

Also rare was a Blake transmitter with a wooden case. Patent dates on the side were from 1876 and 1877. According to the Science Museum Group, the Blake transmitter was the first successful telephone microphone. Its inventor was Francis Blake (1850-1913) of Massachusetts. It used a platinum contact with a button of carbon to transmit speech and was found to be more sensitive than earlier transmitter designs used in telephones. The device in this sale was estimated just $500-$1,000 but ended up finding a buyer at $8,890.

Similarly estimated at $500-$1,000, a rare early Bell Telephone transmitter took $7,620. Encased in wood, it bore patent dates of March 7, ‘76 and January 30, ‘77. The wooden case was stamped “BB” and “LG.”

Other early communications technology stars included a Phelps single crown telephone receiver, circa 1879-80, number 197, deemed in good condition with a hard rubber receiver. It easily surpassed its $500-$1,000 estimate to change hands at $6,983. And a rare Charles Williams walnut telephone with exposed bell also chimed to $6,983. Catalog notes gave a little history: “Charles Williams Jr was a manufacturer of electrical telegraph instruments at 109 Court Street in Boston. Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas A. Watson experimented with the telephone in Williams’ shop, and it was there that they first heard indistinct sounds transmitted on June 2, 1875. The first permanent residential telephone service in the world was installed at Charles Williams’ house in 1877, connecting Williams’ home with his shop on Court Street in Boston.”

Technology and marine artistry were cheek by jowl among heavy hitters in this sale. Two polychrome scrimshaw walrus tusks in the manner of Nathaniel S. Finney (1813-1879) performed well, going to $8,540 each. One was 21 inches long and inscribed “N.S. Finney S.F. Cal. 1872.” It was decorated with an oval portrait of Abraham Lincoln, a polychrome Lady Liberty, an engraved portrait of William Sherman, a spread-winged eagle and shield, star and shield, a female holding a sword marked “Union” and an eagle on top of a shield. Nathaniel Finney was a native of Plymouth, Mass. His early life was spent whaling, then he moved to San Francisco and became a professional scrimshaw artist, doing most of his work on commission.

Its mate was a 20½-inch-long scrimshaw walrus tusk, dated 1869, also signed “Finney.” It was decorated with an oval portrait of Ulysses S. Grant, a polychrome eagle, an engraved portrait of Winifred Scott, Lady Liberty, a pair of flags and an eagle with cannons.

There was a Finney tusk, 24½ inches long, dated 1875, which found a buyer at $7,320. An oval portrait of George Washington, a polychrome winged eagle and shield, a portrait of a Abraham Lincoln, Lady Liberty holding a flag, a portrait of Ulysses S. Grant, a spread-winged eagle and shield,a star and, finally, a shield.

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.