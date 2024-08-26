Early Tattoo Book Inks Top Results In Bray Auction

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — It has been nearly a year since auctioneer Derin Bray inaugurated Bray & Co. Auctions. He conducted his third-ever sale and second auction of tattoo, circus, sideshow and curiosities on August 25, giving collectors and connoisseurs of the niche category 305 lots of tattoo art, ephemera and collectibles to compete for. A circa 1905 book of tattoo designs, made in Japan for western clients by S. Yamasaki and Y. Sudsuki, which was considered a rare survivor, earned top-lot honors, winning $22,140, well ahead of its $10/15,000 estimate. An advanced American private collector won the 100-page volume that was described in the auction catalog as “one of the finest examples known of flash art from the early 1900s.” A more expansive review of some of the remaining highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.