Early Mechanical Bi-Plane Swoops To $66,000 At RSL Auction Co - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — Made by Ernst Plank Company, Nuremberg, Germany, in 1908, a Wright Flyer lookalike, an early hand-painted mechanical model bi-plane, 20 inches long with a 14¾-inch wingspan, maneuvered to a final price of $66,000, with buyer’s premium included, on March 4. It was the top lot in RSL Auction Co’s Part II of the Kidd Toy Museum collection. Catalog notes stated, “Without any doubt, this is one of the most important early toy airplanes to ever be sold at auction. It bears a very significant resemblance to the 1903 Wright Flyer. The front elevators, the rudder, fuselage, propellers, motor and wing tips are all virtually identical to those found in all early biplane design. This plane has been in a prominent collection for many years. The condition for an early hand-painted German toy is very exceptional. When wound, the toy worked very well.” The overall sale presented a diverse selection of antique toys and banks, including 350 still banks, many from the collections of Gary Stubbs, Frank Kidd and Alvin Goldstein. More highlights will follow in a later review.