Early Kilims Conquer Material Culture Fine Rugs Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHILADELPHIA — The Fine Rugs, Kilims and Textiles sale at Material Culture on June 26 was a showcase of early woven and embroidered Oriental “trappings,” featuring the collection of Jack Cassin, author and founder or the Weaving Art Museum and Research Institute. Most of the top lots were kilims that dated to the Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century and far exceeded their estimates. Foremost in this roster was an early central Anatolian wool kilim that was featured in Cassin’s Image, Idol, Symbol; Ancient Anatolian Kilims (1989). The kilim sold for $192,000 against an estimate of $10/20,000, one of the many exponential prices achieved in the sale. More on this kilim and the auction records broken in an upcoming issue. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.