Early ‘Flash’ Comic Climbs To $20,000 At Bruneau & Co.

CRANSTON, R.I. – A copy of DC Comics Flash #105 (February-March 1959) in superb condition, with a grade of CBCS 9.0, soared to $20,000 at a toy and comic auction that featured many rare superhero comics, including Flash, Hulk, Spider-Man, Superman, Batman and Robin, conducted December 1 by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the firm’s showroom.

With an estimate of $15/25,000, the copy of Flash #105 was expected to do well. “This is the first appearance of the Silver Age Flash, Barry Allen, in his own title,” said Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co’s director of Pop culture. The issue has the added bonus of being the first appearance and origin of Mirror Master and the origin of Flash retold. When compared to the CGC census 6 in the 9.0 grade, only five are graded higher. It’s ranked #13 on Overstreet’s list of the top 50 Silver Age comics.

The auction was packed with 388 lots of toys, comics and comic art. While comic books reigned supreme, there were other items ranging from Star Wars collectibles to 16 unopened packs of 1985 Garbage Pail Kids cards with the original display box. The comics featured great single graded books to amazing runs and lots, at price points that appealed to all levels of collector.

Landry said, “It was a strong day all around, with interest in-house and online. People were bidding non-stop and it was a collector’s crowd. The Black Panther and Hulk #181 drew in a lot of attention. It was a fun, action-packed day.”

Actually, three copies of Marvel Comics Incredible Hulk #181 (November 1974), featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine, came up for bid. One was signed by the late Stan Lee but had a modest grade of CGC 4.0. It sold for $2,812. Another one, however, was in great condition, with a grade of 9.4, and brought $8,125. The third, graded CBCS 3.0, hit $1,750.

A new auction record was set for a copy of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #52 (July 1966) in the CBCS 9.2 grade. The book featured the first appearance of Black Panther, and had appearances by Inhumans and Wyatt Wingfoot. In overall very good condition, the comic book made $7,500.

Burgeoning in price was Fantastic Four #48, The Coming of Galactus in a CBCS 8.5 grade. “We had an 8.5 copy in the 2017 sale which sold for $1,375,” said Landry. “We had the same book this year and it brought $4,062. That book quadrupled in value in one year.”

Flash proved to be popular with collectors. In addition to the sale’s top lot, also sold was a copy of DC Comics Flash #110 (December-January, 1959-60), the first appearance of Kid Flash (Wally West) and Weather Wizard, graded CBCS 9.0, $5,625; and a copy of DC Comics Flash #106 (April-May 1959), the first appearance of Gorilla Grodd and Pied Piper, graded CBCS 8.5, $4,688.

A copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #1 (March 1963), graded CBCS 1.8, the second appearance of Spider-Man and Aunt May and the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and the Chameleon, fetched $4,375; while a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man #129 (Feb. 1974), graded CBCS 9.2, the first appearance of the Punisher and the Jackal, realized $3,125.

Two comic books sold for identical prices of $3,750. One was a copy of Marvel Comics Journey into Mystery #83 (August 1962), graded CBCS 2.5, the first appearance and origin of Thor. The second was a copy of DC Comics Batman #49 (October-November 1948), with classic Bob Kane Joker cover art, graded CBCS 7.0 and featuring the first appearance of Vicki Vale and the Mad Hatter.

Comics at both ends of the spectrum – historical to contemporary – all found interest. An Atlas Rawhide Kid issue 19 from December, 1960 found a buyer at $1,125. CGC census placed this book as the highest graded in existence for its issue with a CBCS 9.4. “Atlas was the early version of Marvel before 1961. It’s not a significant key issue, but it still brought a good price. It was a really cool thing,” said Landry. At the other end was Marvel’s Edge of Spider-Verse issue 2 from November, 2014, CGC 9.8. “A good example of a contemporary book in high grade,” Landry said. “It’s only four years old.” It sold for $406.

“We’re already gearing up for the next sale in early March, 2019,” Landry closed with. “We already have a great bunch of books going out for grading.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

