Early Chinese Carved Zitan Wood Libation Cup Sells For $36,900

-
-
Nye & Co Heads up Estate Treasures Auction
Sep 02-02, 2020
-
Abington Auction’s Late Summer Sale
Sep 02-02, 2020
-
Published: September 1, 2020
AMESBURY, MASS. – At John McInnis’ August 27 Collector’s Auction, an early Chinese carved zitan wood libation cup more than tripled its $10,000 high estimate to finish at $36,900. The cup’s carving was alive with flora in a mountainous landscape, finely carved in low relief. It stood 4 inches high. An even more impressive leap beyond its estimate came from a large Guerrero Mezcala standing figure, which achieved $24,600 against its $2/4,000 expectation.
The two-session sale featured Africana, Oceanic, Pre-Columbian, tribal and Asian material, several collections, all with excellent provenance.
Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.
For more information, www.mcinnisauctions.com or 978-388-0400.
Bidders Flock To Roland For The Love Of Art & Bargains
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Cape Ann, New England Artists Draw For Blackwood/March Auctioneers
September 1, 2020
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036