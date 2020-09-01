Early Chinese Carved Zitan Wood Libation Cup Sells For $36,900

AMESBURY, MASS. – At John McInnis’ August 27 Collector’s Auction, an early Chinese carved zitan wood libation cup more than tripled its $10,000 high estimate to finish at $36,900. The cup’s carving was alive with flora in a mountainous landscape, finely carved in low relief. It stood 4 inches high. An even more impressive leap beyond its estimate came from a large Guerrero Mezcala standing figure, which achieved $24,600 against its $2/4,000 expectation.

The two-session sale featured Africana, Oceanic, Pre-Columbian, tribal and Asian material, several collections, all with excellent provenance.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

