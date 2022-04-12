Early Australian Watercolor Brings $36,000 At Marion

MARION, MASS. — An 1848 watercolor by Samuel Gill (1818-1880) depicting the inner harbor of Port Adelaide, South Australia, sold for $36,000 at Marion Antique Auctions April 9 sale. It depicted a European-style settlement, a number of ships lying at anchor, and seamen along the waterfront. Adelaide, settled only a few years earlier, was neither a whaling port nor a calling port for American or British whalers, so this is an uncommon view of that area, little known at the time. Mid-Twentieth Century items included a bronze sculpture after Alexander Calder, which sold for $13,800. The sale included a large selection of ethnographic items, including several from the Taino culture, a large fairground organ, marine paintings and much more.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. A full report will follow.