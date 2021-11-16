Early American Landscape Opens The Floodgates At Freeman’s

PHILADELPHIA – Freeman’s November 10 American furniture, folk and decorative arts auction, achieved $1.64 million, characterized by competitive bidding over American national flags, rare silver, early American furniture and Nineteenth Century paintings.

“The auction was a panoply of rare and historic Americana that appealed to a broad range of collectors and dealers,” said Lynda Cain, head of sale. “From extraordinary folk art and American flags to a fine selection of Eighteenth Century silver by renowned makers, to historic Philadelphia landscapes, portraits and furniture, fine representative examples garnered considerable attention and achieved strong prices. We are delighted with the results.”

Topping the sale was a historic Philadelphia landscape, “View of Fairmount Water-Works with Schuylkill in Distance,” after John T. Bowen (circa 1801-1856). The circa 1840 framed oil on canvas achieved $69,300, including premium, against a $15/25,000 estimate. Originally in the collection of Mrs Richard Norris, Germantown, Philadelphia, it also had provenance to Philip Bradley Antiques and a Maine collection.

Estimates were even more significantly shattered by a Chippendale carved mahogany side chair, which exceeded its high estimate of $5,000 by nearly 13 times to achieve $63,000.

A full report on this sale will follow.