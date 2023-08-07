Early ‘Adoration’ Leads Link’s 9th Anniversary Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ST LOUIS, MO. — On July 29, Link Auction Galleries celebrated nine years in business with a 9th Anniversary Auction, offering 500 lots that were bid upon by an international group, notably from Italy. Drawing considerable interest from these bidders was a late Sixteenth or early Seventeenth Century oil on panel painting of “The Adoration of the Shepherds” after Sebastiano Filippi, called Bastianino (circa 1530-1605). The original painting is in the collection of the Gallerie Estensi/Pinacoteca Nazionale di Ferrara, Italy, which is housed in the Palazzo dei Diamanti. The “Adoration” passed through a number of bids before achieving $22,800 against its $5/8,000 estimate. More on this and other winning lots to follow.