E. Howard Regulator Clocks In At $93,750 To Lead Fontaine’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — E. Howard & Co regulators are among the most desirable among American clocks, and the company has long been a leading name in horology. Fontaine’s Auction Gallery has sold quite a few notable E. Howard regulators as well as its other clocks over the years, and in its April 1 American and European Timepieces sale, one prime example rose to the top. A No 67 astronomical regulator attained $93,750 from a Massachusetts buyer, outperforming its estimate to lead the 445-lot auction that closed in on $1 million. This clock sat for years in the boardroom of the American Tobacco Company in New York City before being moved in 1986 to the firm’s parent company in Connecticut. In 1999, it was acquired by one of its board members when the company moved to Chicago. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house, complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.