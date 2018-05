PITTSFIELD, MASS. – An E. Howard No. 57 wall regulator clock attained $145,200, including buyer’s premium, at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery on May 19, which is a new world’s record auction price for this model. Selling to an in-house buyer bidding for an out-of-state client, the clock was estimated at $60/80,000 and helped drive the 300-lot auction to more than $1 million. The clock has been in the same family since 1885 and was originally presented to “Joseph S. Waterman in December of 1890 by his friends.” Waterman hung the 73-inch-tall clock in his Roxbury, Mass., business, and he was the great-great-grandfather of the consignor.

A full review of the auction will run in a future issue.