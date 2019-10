MANCHESTER, N.H. — An E. Howard & Co No. 48 standing astronomical regulator clocked in as the top lot of Schmitt Horan & Co’s October 26-27 sale at $32,400. The work measured 111¼ inches high and dated to 1875. The walnut and walnut veneered case featured extensive applied carvings. The white painted astronomical dial had blued steel hands, an eight-day brass movement with jeweled train and deadbeat escapement with Vulliamy pallets, two jar mercury pendulum, a brass clad weight and a non-original Seth Thomas pendulum. The auction house said very few of these examples were made, which leads to their rarity on the market. The work came from a collection outside New York City and sold to a private collector.

