MANCHESTER, N.H. – The expected top lot of R.O. Schmitt Fine Arts’ April 29-30 clock and watch auction more than tripled its high estimate, finishing at $102,350.

The No. 57 jeweler’s regulator, more than 5 feet tall, was in very fine, original condition with only very minor defects. The Roman numeral painted dial was signed “E. Howard & Co. Boston” and the glass door was reverse painted, “The Green Shoe Mfg. Co. (Inc.) Nov. 24, 1924. By The Employees.” Only one other example of this model has been sold recently, and this clock was in better condition.

The sale included numerous other fine shelf, wall and tall case clocks along with dozens of boxes of parts, clockmaker’s tools and out-of-print reference books. There were also several cylinder phonographs and music boxes.

