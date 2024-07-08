Dzubas Abstract Soars At Case

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — “High Pass,” a magna acrylic on canvas painting by Friedel Dzubas (American, 1915-1994) was the star of Case Antiques Auctions & Appraisals’ two-day Summer Fine Art & Antiques auctions, July 6-7. Exhibited at M. Knoedler & Co in New York City in 1997 and with provenance to the Nashville, Tenn., estate of Richard J. Eskind, the colorful composition carried an estimate of $78/82,000 but interest and competition from phone, online and absentee bidders took it to $158,600 from a phone bidder. It was the top lot of nearly 1,100 lots, of which nearly 98 percent found buyers. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive auction review will appear in an upcoming issue.